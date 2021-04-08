Listen to London Grammar’s “cathartic” new single ‘America’

London Grammar have shared a new track called ‘America’ – you can listen to it below.

The song is the latest to be lifted from the trio’s forthcoming third album ‘Californian Soil’, which is due to arrive next Friday (April 16).

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 today (April 8), frontwoman Hannah Reid explained that the stripped-back ‘America’ was one of the first songs written for London Grammar’s new record.

“But ironically I kind of wrote it as a goodbye to all the songs that I thought I wouldn’t write because I wasn’t sure if I was really cut out for the [music] industry or… my own personal American dream,” she continued.

“So I remember writing that song, it just came out so quickly and I was crying at the piano and then I thought, you know, I’m just going to play it to the boys, but I don’t think I can make another album again. And I played it to the boys and then, sure enough, they played me something.”

Our new song America is out today. This song is about my journey letting go of the past and learning how to write music after a difficult time with my health. I use the idea of the American dream to wave goodbye to things I didn’t need anymore 💗🌸💗https://t.co/VIAGd3X2cp pic.twitter.com/YKIojCUL9y — London Grammar (@londongrammar) April 8, 2021

Reid went on to say the idea then “evolved” from that point, adding that the process of creating the single served as “such a cathartic experience” for her.

“And I think it was quite emotional for [bandmates Dan Rothman and Dot Major] to hear that song,” she said. “But what is really amazing is that I just felt like we turned that into something kind of beautiful. And so we turned it into something really positive.”

London Grammar have previously shared ‘Baby It’s You’, ‘Lose Your Head’, ‘How Does It Feel’ and the title track from ‘Californian Soil’, which follows on from 2017’s ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’.

The band will embark on a UK tour this November, including their biggest headline show to date at London’s Alexandra Palace. In August, the trio will co-headline Victoria Park’s All Points East Festival alongside Jorja Smith.

Speaking to NME for a Big Read cover feature in February, Reid discussed her experiences of misogyny within the music industry. She recalled the time she was labelled “a formidable young woman” by a security guard, who wouldn’t let her backstage at her own gig.