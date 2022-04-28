London Grammar to headline new music festival, Back The Night

London Grammar are set to make their way back to Australia next month, headlining a show in Sydney as part of the new Back The Night festival.

Announced yesterday (April 28), Back The Night takes place at six locations across the city on Sunday May 29. The aim of the festival, according to presenters American Express, is to support local business by hosting an “unmissable line-up of Australian musicians”. All proceeds from ticket sales will be go to industry charity Support Act.

London Grammar will perform at the Oxford Art Factory, with their show kicking off at 7.30pm.

The full bill for Back The Night features 17 acts, including the likes of Didirri, Alex Lahey, Bec Sandridge and Bakers Eddy. The full line-up can be found below, with venue information for each artist available here.

A pre-sale for AMEX Card members will open tomorrow (April 29) at 9am, with general tickets on sale at 9am on Monday (May 2). Details for both options can be found here.

London Grammer’s last release was their single ‘America’. It’s lifted from the Nottingham outfit’s third studio album, ‘Californian Soil’, which dropped last year. NME‘s Hannah Mylrea gave the album a four-star review, saying the trio were “fresher, revitalised and more confident than ever”.

“Fizzing with club sounds and filled with bright lyricism, London Grammar are more confident, and more fun, than they’ve ever been.”

The Back The Night festival line-up is, in alphabetical order:

Alex Lahey

Bakers Eddy

Bec Sandridge

Boy & Bear

Brendan Maclean

Cap Carter

Didirri

IMBI

Jess Kent

London Grammar

Maddy Jane

Maple Glider

Odette

South Summit

Stevie Jean

Taka Perry

The Delta Riggs