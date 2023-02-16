London Grammar’s Dot Major shares “twisted” debut solo single ‘Bear’

London Grammar‘s Dot Major has shared his debut solo single ‘Bear’ – you can listen to it below.

The multi-instrumentalist and founding member of the trio announced the track last month, saying it would kick start “a journey of my vision through” electronic music. “I hope to see you there,” he added.

Today (February 16) sees the arrival of the pulsating, 5-minute instrumental song via Pop Can Records.

“Bear is a twisted journey through the heart of an Arp 2600 synthesiser,” Major explained in a statement. “I wanted the instrument to feel like it was drifting in and out of consciousness, just about holding onto the sounds surrounding it.”

Per a press release, the single showcases the artist/producer’s love for underground dance music, which has been an informing factor in London Grammar’s sound as well as Major’s long-running and – until now – private solo material.

Tune in below, or listen via your desired streaming platform here.

Major is due to release “much more” solo music over the course of this year. Details of a potential full-length album have not yet been shared.

Prior to ‘Bear’, Major’s solo work has only ever arrived in the form of remixes of other tracks, bootlegs, or through his Essential Mix for BBC Radio 1 last year.

London Grammar’s third and most recent studio record, ‘California Soil’, came out in 2021. Speaking to NME last summer, the band gave an update on how their next album was coming along.

“I think it’s something we’ve been working on, throughout the pandemic we’ve been working on it, and quite a lot’s been done,” the group’s Dan Rothman explained at the time.

“There’s a lot of writing that’s been done, and I think then you sort of get to that position of whittling it down, and getting into the nitty-gritty of production. There’s plenty more writing I’m sure to be done still as well, but I think we’ve definitely got the body of what feels like a very exciting record to us.”