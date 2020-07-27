London-via-Melbourne singer Thomas Headon drops new single ‘Focus’

London-based, Melbourne-bred singer-songwriter Thomas Headon has today (July 27) dropped his latest single of 2020, titled ‘Focus’.

In addition to the track’s release, Headon has shared the single’s accompanying music video which features him trying to grab the attention of model Lo Munro. The video was directed by Headon himself, and co-produced with Max Von Ameln and Titus Winterstein.

Watch the music video below:

“‘Focus’ to me is the closest I’m ever gonna get to explaining how much I wish I had the attention of the person I was into at the time. The song was written and made really quickly, which is good because I think I know I was being super honest with myself when writing it,” Headon said of the song in a press statement.

“I wrote it with a good friend of mine, Stephen Barnes, and at the time the sounds we were using were very different to what I’d done before.”

“But now I’m super glad the song has turned out the way it has, between the lyrics and the sounds it has this real confusing and contrasting vibe to it, it’s weird and it fits everything I’m making now perfectly.”

‘Focus’ is just the latest single Headon has dropped in 2020. He kicked off the year with the release of his EP ‘The Greatest Hits’ and followed that up with double single ‘I’m Finally In Love’ / ‘Loving You’.