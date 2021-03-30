LoneLady has shared a funky new electro track. ‘(There Is) No Logic’ – you can listen to it below.

Released via Warp Records, the song was written, produced and performed by LoneLady – whose real name is Julie Campbell.

A statement about the song read: “Inspired by Memento Mori paintings, a medieval art style that served as a symbolic representation of the inevitability of death, ‘(There Is) No Logic’ re-interprets this for the 21st century.

“LoneLady’s tongue is firmly in her cheek, pairing blackly humorous tidings of doom with an irrepressible dancefloor energy.”

You can listen to it here:

Speaking about the track, LoneLady said: “It just really encapsulates so many cool electro sounds and even some r’n’b vocal stylings.

“It was fun sampling ‘do’ and ‘dah’ vocals and running them through the sequencer to get that choppy-collaged effect, definitely a Cabaret Voltaire influence there. The technology gods were happy that day and it all came together in a really fresh and immediate way.”

She added: “The melody came almost instantaneously and the lyrics almost wrote themselves. Some of these vocals are in fact the ‘scratch’ takes, or first takes.”

Alongside this, LoneLady announced details of a UK and Ireland tour for 2021 and 2022 with dates in Glasgow, London, Manchester, Cardiff, Newcastle, Dublin, Belfast and more.

Tickets for the dates, which are listed in full below, are on sale now.



LoneLady UK & Ireland tour dates 2021-2022



SEPTEMBER 2021

3 – Hope & Ruin, Brighton

14 – Exchange, Bristol

16 – Oslo, London

17 – YES (Pink Room), Manchester

20 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

21 – Stereo, Glasgow

22 – St. Doms, Newcastle



OCTOBER 2021

01 – The Grand Social, Dublin

02 – Ulster Sports Club, Belfast



JANUARY 2022

15 – Phase One, Liverpool

16 – Record Junkee, Sheffield

17 – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

27 – Junction 2, Cambridge

28 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

29 – The Joiners, Southampton

30 – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich



FEBRUARY

01 February – Bodega, Nottingham

02 February – The Mash House, Edinburgh