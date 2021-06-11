Long Weekender digital event to stream festival sets from Courtney Barnett, Sampa the Great and more

A new livestream event titled The Long Weekender will celebrate Victorian music on Monday (June 14), broadcasting archival festival sets from Sampa the Great, Courtney Barnett, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and more.

The event, a partnership between the Victorian Government and Victoria Together will run for six hours, kicking off at midday AEST. Sets will be taken from festivals such as Falls, Meredith, Golden Plains, Brunswick Music Festival and more.

The virtual lineup also includes sets by the likes of Alex Lahey, Alice Skye, Cable Ties, Hachiku, Spiderbait, Simona Castricum and The Teskey Brothers.

Industry legend Myf Warhurst will host festivities, which will be screened via ACMI’s streaming service, Cinema 3. The event will be free to access but you’ll need to reserve your spot with a digital ticket. See the full lineup and register for a ticket here.

“I’m so chuffed to be involved in the Long Weekender as it’s the festival we can all enjoy from home, at a time when we literally can’t go to a festival,” Warhurst said in a statement.

“Not only is this the perfect way to support our much loved local musicians when they need it the most, Victorians will get a necessary dose of live music recorded at some of the biggest and best festivals in this state.

“It’s the perfect way to celebrate the immense talent we have here in Victoria and get primed for a time when live music will once again be accessible to all, artist and fans alike.”

Today (June 11) marked the first day of eased restrictions for Melbourne, after Victoria entered a lockdown late last month due to an outbreak of community-transmitted coronavirus cases. While the changes allow Melburnians to leave the house for purposes other than the five permitted reasons outlined last month, residents cannot have visitors to their home, and must continue to wear a face mask both indoors and outdoors.

Live music venues in Melbourne remain heavily restricted under the changes, with indoor non-seating venues unable to open, and indoor venues with fixed seating able to open up to 25% of their regular capacity, to a maximum of 50 people per venue.

Outdoor venues with fixed seating are permitted to open up to 50% of the seated capacity, with a maximum of 100 people per venue. A density quotient of one person per four square metres applies for both settings.