LOONA return with ethereal music video for new single ‘Flip That’

K-pop girl group LOONA have made their long-awaited comeback with the new mini-album ‘Flip That’ and a title track of the same name.

In the stunning new visual for ‘Flip That’, the members of LOONA enter a summery wonderland on a retro-looking train, playing gleefully in a forest clearing filled blooming flora. Elsewhere in the video, the girl group perform the song’s choreography in a pastel-toned room filled with flowers.

“Stay still, follow the new light that leads me / We love the way we go / Yeah, turn it all upside down,” they sing in the dreamy pre-chorus.

The ‘Flip That’ mini-album features a total of six songs, including the intro track ‘The Journey’, which was previously featured in the group’s comeback trailer. In addition, the project also features ‘POSE’, a song they released for the finale of reality competition series Queendom 2 last month.

Other B-sides on the record include ‘Need U’, ‘Pale Blue Dot’ and ‘Playback’, the third of which will mark the official songwriting debut of LOONA members HaSeul, Kim Lip and Yves.

Earlier this month, the girl group announced venues and dates for the North American leg of their forthcoming world tour, ‘LOONATHEWORLD’. Kicking off in early August with a stop in Los Angeles the tour was originally set to end in New York City.

The girl group have since added three more cities to their upcoming US tour — namely Atlanta, Dallas and Houston — as well as Mexico City, Mexico “due to overwhelming demand”.

However, bandmate Chuu will to not be joining the rest of the group on the tour, with Blockberry Creative explaining that this was due to “scheduled activities that have been fixed in advance throughout the rest of the year”.