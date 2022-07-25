LOONA announce five dates in UK and Europe for ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ tour

K-pop girl group LOONA have announced five dates for the UK and European leg of their upcoming ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ tour.

On July 23, the 12-member girl group announced that they would be bringing their upcoming world tour to five European cities following its North American leg.

Set to kick off on August 2 in Los Angeles, the ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ tour will hit nine cities across North America, concluding its first leg in New York City that same month before heading to Europe in September.

The European leg of the tour will begin on September 6 in Warsaw, before heading to Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Paris and concluding in London. Tickets for all shows go on sale this week. More details can be found here.

The European dates for LOONA’s ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ tour are:

September

Tuesday 6 – Warsaw, Arena COS Torwar

Thursday 8 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live

Sunday 11 – Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle

Tuesday 13 – Paris, Le Zenith

Friday 16 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

The ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ tour will mark LOONA’s first-ever world tour and concerts outside of Seoul since the group made their official debut in 2018. However, LOONA member Chuu will not be joining the rest of the group on the tour, with label Blockberry Creative citing “scheduled activities that have been fixed in advance throughout the rest of the year”.

The 12-member group released their special summer album ‘Flip That’ last month, led by the title track of the same name. In a four-star review of the record, NME’s Rhian Daly described it as “a refreshing move, albeit one that means some of the songs present here need a little more attention before they get under your skin.’