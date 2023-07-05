LOONA’s Yeojin, Gowon and Olivia Hye sign with CTDENM

LOONA members Yeojin, Gowon and Olivia Hye have signed with the new K-pop agency CTDENM.

On July 5, South Korean news agency ETNews reported that LOONA’s Yeojin, Gowon and Olivia Hye have signed exclusive contracts with CTDENM, citing industry insiders. The news follows the trio’s recent departure from former agency Blockberry Creative.

CTDENM has since confirmed the report in a statement on Twitter: “We have signed exclusive contracts with Yeojin, Go Won, and Hyeju (previously known as Olivia Hye). We would like to express our gratitude to the three members who have decided to join our agency.”

“We promise to the fans that we will do our best to help Yeojin, Go Won, and Hyeju grow their charms and talents,” it added, as translated by Koreaboo. “We will also support them in all aspects so that they will be able to meet their fans in various methods.”

The newly established agency had signed LOONA members Hyunjin and Vivi last month. The company is founded by Yoon Do-yeon, who previously worked with the girl group while under Blockberry Creative as a director in its planning division.

The news comes less than a month after the three members, along with bandmates Haseul and Yves, were released from their Blockberry Creative contracts upon winning their lawsuit against the agency.

Haseul has since joined Modhaus, led by the group’s former creative director Jaden Jeong, alongside members Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul and Choerry. This leaves Yves as the only member of LOONA who has yet to find new representation.

Kim Lip, Jinsoul and Choerry are set to make a comeback as LOONA sub-unit Odd Eye Circle next week with a project titled ‘Version Up’. The trio have released a teaser video for ‘Air Force One’, which appears to be an upcoming song from the record, due out on July 12.

In an interview with NME, Modhaus’ Jeong shared plans to “continue the identity of LOONA”, though it is unclear if they will be able to continue using the group’s name in the future.