LOONA’s agency releases official statement after Yeojin collapses during Mexico City concert

LOONA’s agency Blockberry Creative has shared an official update on member Yeojin’s health after the singer was seen collapsing during a recent concert.

On August 28, LOONA held the final show in the American leg of their ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ tour in Mexico City at the Pepsi Center WTC. In that concert, the girl group’s youngest member Yeojin was seen collapsing after performing their song ‘Pose’.

Yesterday (August 30), Blockberry Creative released an official statement regarding Yeojin’s present condition, attributing her collapse to the venue’s high altitude. The incident had occurred just two weeks after (G)I-DLE member Shuhua collapsed at the same venue mid-concert.

“Member Yeojin had a temporary breathing problem right after performing choreography in Mexico City, which is a mountainous area,” the agency told iMBC, adding that she “is in a stable condition after receiving treatment from the on-site medical staff.”

Based on photos uploaded to LOONA’s Twitter account during the concert, members Olivia Hye and Choerry were also absent from the Mexico City show. At time of writing, Blockberry Creative has yet to provide an update on either member.

Following the concert, fans of the girl group have taken to social media to voice their concerns for LOONA, pointing out that several of the group’s 12 members have had to miss concerts and meet and greets over the past few weeks of their tour due to health issues.

Member Choerry had to sit out of their August 26 show in Houston due to body aches and cold symptoms, according to a notice uploaded by concert organisers MyMusicTaste. Yeojin had also missed LOONA’s August 23 show in Atlanta due to body aches, while another member, Jinsoul, was absent from their August 17 concert in Washington, D.C.

The group’s leader Haseul has also been spotted wearing an arm sling at LOONA’s past four concerts, including the Mexico City, Houston, Atlanta and Dallas shows, though the nature of her injury is unclear.

NME has contacted MyMusicTaste for comment.

LOONA are due to begin the European leg of their world tour next week, kicking it off in Warsaw, Poland on September 6. The tour will take place in a total of five cities over a span of 10 days.