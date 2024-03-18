Loossemble to return with new mini-album ‘One of a Kind’ in April

K-pop girl group Loossemble are set to release a new mini-album next month, titled ‘One of a Kind’.

The five-piece – comprising LOONA members Hyunjin, Gowon, Vivi, Hyeju and Yeojin – announced the project’s upcoming release through their social media channels today (March 18) at midnight KST.

Loossemble are set to drop ‘One of a Kind’ on April 16, according to a “timetable” of teaser releases leading up to the album’s official release. Other details regarding tracklist and lead single will be announced at a later stage, per the timetable.

The upcoming release of ‘One of a Kind’ will mark Loossemble’s second release as a group so far, after debuting under CTDENM in September last year with their eponymous mini-album, featuring title track ‘Sensitive’.

The quintet signed with CTDENM last year, following the end of a public contract dispute with their previous agency Blockberry Creative, involving all 12 original LOONA members.

The announcement also makes Loossemble the second LOONA-related act to release new music in the coming months, with ARTMS – comprising fellow LOONA bandmates HaSeul, JinSoul, Choerry, Kim Lip and HeeJin – revealing earlier this month plans to drop their debut studio album ‘Dall’ in May.

In other LOONA news, bandmate Chuu won a second trial in her lawsuit against Blockberry Creative earlier this month, which came about after the company appealed the court’s original ruling, which was in favour of the K-pop idol.

Chuu first filed for a provisional injunction to suspend her contract with Blockberry Creative in January 2022. In August 2023, the court officially nullified her contract with the label and ordered it to bear all costs of the lawsuit.