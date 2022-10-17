Lorde announced for Adelaide Festival 2023

Lorde will perform a concert at Adelaide Oval next year, as part of the 2023 program for Adelaide Festival.

The singer-songwriter – whose forthcoming Australian tour in support of latest album ‘Solar Power’ was announced without an Adelaide date – will perform at the sports ground on March 16, and will be joined by US indie-pop trio MUNA along with local artist Stellie. It will mark Lorde’s first Adelaide performance since her tour in support of debut album ‘Pure Heroine’ in 2014.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (October 19) at 10am ACDT, with a pre-sale for Festival Friends kicking off 10am this morning. The full Adelaide Festival program, which will run between March 3 and 19, will be announced next month on November 9.

Lorde’s Australasian tour next year will begin in her home country of New Zealand in February, with shows in Wellington, Christchurch, Upper Moutere, Havelock North, New Plymouth and Auckland.

The Australian leg will begin at Brisbane’s Riverstage on March 7, followed by shows in Melbourne, Sydney and the newly-announced Adelaide date before wrapping up with a pair of shows at Perth’s Belvoir Amphitheatre. Tickets for remaining shows are available here.

‘Solar Power’, Lorde’s third studio album, arrived arrived in August last year after being previewed with three singles: its title track, ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ and ‘Mood Ring’. In a five-star review of ‘Solar Power’, NME called it “an album that grows in quiet stature with every listen, new nuggets of wisdom making their way to the surface, peeking through its beautiful instrumentation that weaves a stunning, leafy tapestry”.

MUNA’s Adelaide Festival appearance will follow their performance in Sydney on March 5 as part of next year’s WorldPride festivities, where they’ll play alongside G Flip, Peach PRC and more. Dates in other cities are yet to be announced for the band, whose eponymous third album arrived earlier this year on Phoebe Bridgers‘ Saddest Factory Records label.