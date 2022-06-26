Lorde brings out Arlo Parks and Clairo for ’Stoned At The Nail Salon’ at Glastonbury 2022

Lorde brought out Arlo Parks and Clairo as special guests during her Glastonbury 2022 headline set. Watch the clip below.

READ MORE: The story of Glastonbury 2022 in glorious photos

The New Zealand pop-star was performing on the pyramid stage, Sunday (June 26). Clairo and Parks joined Lorde to sing along with her on the track ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ from her 2021 album ‘Solar Power’.

Clairo notably provided backing vocals for the record, on the songs ‘Solar Power’ and ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’. Both special guests performed their own sets on Worthy Farm this year, with Clairo taking the John Peel Stage earlier today and Parks playing The Park Stage on Friday.

Not only did we receive the gift of blonde @lorde today, but also the gift of @arloparks and @clairo joining her on stage for ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’#Glastonbury2022 pic.twitter.com/WrFA7GQY4J — Erica Campbell (@ericacxmpbell) June 26, 2022

Advertisement

During the performance, Lorde also took the time to speak out against the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade. The supreme court overturned the landmark case on June 24. The ruling had granted women in the US the right to terminate a pregnancy and was put in place nearly 50 years ago.

Olivia Rodrigo also spoke out against the decision during her set yesterday (June 25). After bringing Lily Allen out to the stage, she told the crowd, “Roe v. Wade, which is a law that ensures a woman’s right to a safe abortion, a basic human right” had been overturned.

“I’m devastated I’m terrified and so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” she continued. “I wanted to dedicate this song to the five members of the supreme court, who showed us that at the end of the day they truly don’t give a shit about freedom.

“This song goes out to the justices, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barret, and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you.” Then, the pair dueted a fiery rendition of Allen’s hit ‘Fuck You’.

Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Glastonbury 2022.