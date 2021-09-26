Lorde delivers environmental message and plays ‘Solar Power’ for Global Citizen Live

Lorde joined the worldwide Global Citizen Live event yesterday, performing ‘Solar Power’ and delivering a strong message on climate change.

The charity gigs, which aim to “unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty,” took place in numerous cities across the world during a 24-hour broadcast and livestream yesterday (September 25).

In the New York leg, Coldplay were the headliners, and were joined by Billie Eilish and Finneas to share a touching rendition of ‘Fix You’.

Advertisement

Lorde opened up the NYC leg, performing the title track from her recent third album on a set of stairs.

Ahead of the performance, she addressed the aims of the livestream, saying: “It’s an honour to be today, amplifying Global Citizen’s deeply important messages.

“Environmental system change must come from our biggest businesses and our lawmakers, but the movement has always belonged to the people. May we all continue to ask questions of our world, and remember: the future is solar.”

Watch the performance below:

Elsewhere at 2021’s Global Citizen Live, Ed Sheeran topped the bill at the Paris leg alongside Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Christine and the Queens. In London, Duran Duran lead the line-up for this year’s event alongside Kylie Minogue, while Eurovision winners Måneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic and Rag’n’Bone Man will also perform in the capital.

Advertisement

The line-up for the Los Angeles leg featured Stevie Wonder headlining alongside the likes of Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna, The Lumineers and 5 Seconds of Summer all performing live.

Gigs also took place in Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, Seoul, Mumbai and more. The 24-hour broadcast is available to view in full here.