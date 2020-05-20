Lorde gives fans an update on new music

Lorde has given fans an update on her new music in a lengthy newsletter sent out to fans earlier today (May 20), saying that she’s “truly jazzed” for us to hear it.

She opened the newsletter by saying her hair has grown “big and long again…because I knew the next record would require the longest and wildest hair yet.”

After explaining what life is like in New Zealand amidst the coronavirus pandemic, she explains how she has learned “the pleasant feeling of waiting for something of quality to become available to you.”

“In my opinion, the greatest treat I can give you is work that will last ten, twenty, thirty years,” she continued.

“And that kind of work takes time. So if you can, I’d like for you to try tuning in to the time spent waiting for something of the highest quality to arrive. Enjoy the sensation as it builds. When the moment comes, our waves will crest super fucking high.”

She explains that she went back into the studio in December of last year, following the death of her dog, Pearl, which had previously derailed her creative process.

Then, her and producer Jack Antonoff – who co-produced Lorde’s 2017 album ‘Melodrama’ – flew back and forth between Los Angeles and Auckland before the pandemic.

“Jack and I FaceTimed for over an hour this morning going over everything. But it’ll take a while longer.”

She concluded the letter by letting fans know that “the work is so fucking good, my friend.

“I am truly jazzed for you to hear it.”

Early last month, in an interview with New Zealand radio station The Edge, Lorde said that she had been busy working in the studio this year.

“It’s definitely too soon for me to talk about anything,” she said.

“But I will say that it’s been a very productive year.”