Lorde’s new single ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon’ is arriving tomorrow

Lorde has teased the second single from her forthcoming album ‘Solar Power’, with ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon’ set to arrive tomorrow (July 21).

The New Zealand singer-songwriter confirmed the new song’s imminent arrival with a bright yellow graphic on her website with its title and date.

‘Stoned at the Nail Salon’ will follow on from the album’s title track, which was released back in June. Lorde went on to debut ‘Solar Power’ live last week, performing the track on the rooftop of the Ed Sullivan Theater while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Reviewing the first single and album’s title track upon its release, NME wrote: “Where Lorde will go after this remains unclear, but her third era has started off on a beautiful, summery tip. All that’s left to do is get down to your nearest expanse of water, douse on the SPF and do as Ella would – cut loose, lay back and get free.”

Her third studio album, ‘Solar Power’ will follow the singer’s 2017 album ‘Melodrama’ and is set to arrive on August 20 before she embarks on a massive world tour in 2022. Last month, Lorde discussed some of the sonic influences that guided the record’s creation while conducting a radio interview on Australian station Nova FM.

“I really think it’s such a good record. I feel so proud of it so I’m keen to get out there,” she said. “The sound is sort of ’60s/’70s folk with early 2000s bubblegum pop. It’s a little bit S Club, a little bit TLC, mixed with like, your classics – Fleetwood Mac. It’s quite a buzzy mix.”

Recently, Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie told NME he and the rest of the band were “really flattered” after Lorde revealed the title track from ‘Solar Power’ was inspired by Primal Scream’s 1990 song ‘Loaded’.