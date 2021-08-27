Lorde is the August cover star of NME Australia magazine

Lorde is the August cover star of the NME Australia magazine.

She’s not Australian, but Ella Yelich-O’Connor is the next best thing. The Kiwi pop star talked to NME’s Rhian Daly about the creation of her expectation-defying third album ‘Solar Power’, climate change and how she arrived at her healthy relationship with global stardom.

“I was young when I first started making music and that was a big part of the story,” Lorde, who skyrocketed to success as a teen with ‘Royals’, says now. “To force myself to move on, to get out of that honey trap thing of being ‘the golden youth’, I feel like I probably made myself older in my head. I was a middle-aged woman in this way that was very helpful to me.”

Read the story, which was published today with photography by Ashlan and Ophelia Mikkelson Jones, here.

Elsewhere in the August issue, Ngaiire explains why she’s her most authentic self on new album ‘3’ and we talk to Tyler, The Creator-approved, nail-festooned provocateur Teezo Touchdown.

We review Suicide Squad and Billie Eilish’s breathlessly awaited second album ‘Happier Than Ever’, and hear from filmmaker Danny Cohen, who made an intimate documentary about Courtney Barnett.

Lorde joins Youngn Lipz, Hiatus Kaiyote, Tkay Maidza, Julia Stone, Skegss, Jaguar Jonze and Genesis Owusu as NME Australia 2021 cover stars. Others who’ve graced the cover of the magazine include Ruel, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Cub Sport, Troye Sivan, G Flip, Miiesha and more. Explore and get your back issues of NME Australia here.

