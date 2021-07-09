Lorde reportedly set to make live comeback on ‘Colbert’ next week

Lorde is reportedly set to make her live comeback next week, appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

If confirmed, the booking will be the singer’s first live performance since returning with new single ‘Solar Power’ last month.

According to Consequence, Lorde is set to be the musical guest on the July 15 episode of the show, which will also feature Hugh Jackman in the interview chair.

Lorde appeared on Colbert last month via FaceTime from her native New Zealand, where she discussed her third album – also called ‘Solar Power’ – its striking cover art, how she’s spent her last few years, and more.

Watch the interview below:

Lorde’s third album, ‘Solar Power’, is set to be released on August 20, and the singer has described it as “a buzzy mix” of S Club 7 and TLC mixed with Fleetwood Mac.

The album’s titular single, released June 10, has drawn comparisons to Primal Scream and George Michael. Both the band and the late singer’s estate have given their blessings to ‘Solar Power’, the latter adding that “George would have been flattered to hear” the connection.

Reviewing the first single and album’s title track upon its release, NME wrote: “Where Lorde will go after this remains unclear, but her third era has started off on a beautiful, summery tip. All that’s left to do is get down to your nearest expanse of water, douse on the SPF and do as Ella would – cut loose, lay back and get free.”

Meanwhile, Lorde will return to the road next year with an extensive world tour. Upon tickets going on sale, she then added two more London dates to the tour after the original shows at the city’s Roundhouse venue sold out instantly.

Lorde will now play three dates at The Roundhouse between June 1-3, 2022, as well as a bigger show at Alexandra Palace on June 28.