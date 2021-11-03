Lorde’s secret beach gets destroyed in ‘Fallen Fruit’ video

Lorde has shared a new video for her ‘Solar Power’ track ‘Fallen Fruit’, which sees her return to the same beach seen in previous visuals on this album.

‘Fallen Fruit’ follows ‘Mood Ring’ and the album’s title track as songs from the New Zealand pop star’s third album that have been given the video treatment.

The song deals with some of Lorde’s feelings on climate change and finds her talking to her parents’ generation about the impact of their actions on our planet. “But how can I love what I know I am gonna lose?” she asks at one point in the psych-folk track.

Advertisement

In the music video, the singer returns to the idyllic beach from the ‘Solar Power’ video, but this time the visuals change from bright, hopeful scenes to darker ones where the landscape is covered in debris and flames lick at the trees. At its end, Lorde is handed a drinks bottle and a coat and driven away in a car. Watch it below now.

“It’s me describing an escape to somewhere safe that takes place in the future when our world has become uninhabitable,” she told Apple Music of the song earlier this year.

Meanwhile, ‘Solar Power’ will be reissued this week (November 5) as a deluxe version, backed with two bonus tracks. ‘Helen Of Troy’ and ‘Hold No Grudge’ were previously only available on physical versions of the record.

In a newsletter to fans yesterday (November 2), Lorde described the songs as “black sheep”, saying: “These songs were fun explorations on the album journey. They didn’t quite fit into the tracklist for whatever reason but they’re both big tunes.”

Advertisement

As well as ‘Fallen Fruit’’s commentary on climate change, ‘Solar Power’ pays tribute to the natural world – although Lorde previously explained it wasn’t her “big climate change record”. “I’m not a climate activist, I’m a pop star,” she reasoned in an interview with the Guardian. “I stoke the fire of a giant machine, spitting out emissions as I go. There is a lot I don’t know.”

However, the album was released in an eco-friendly format designed as an alternative to CDs. The eco-conscious Music Box featured extra visual content, handwritten notes, exclusive photos, and a download card. The card gave purchasers a high-quality download of the music, two exclusive bonus tracks and access to some special surprises along the way.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, the musician explained that, while she thinks about ways to make her job less harmful on the planet, she doesn’t have the answers to solve the climate crisis. “The truth is my job is pretty bad for the environment,” she said.

“I definitely am under no illusion that in choosing to be a touring artist, I’m contributing [to climate change]. But I’m also under no illusion that someone like me is gonna fix the climate crisis. It’s gonna have to come from our lawmakers – I didn’t go to university!”