Someone has put Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’ to scenes from ‘Midsommar’ and it’s creepy AF

Lorde‘s single ‘Solar Power’ has been reimagined as the soundtrack to Midsommar – with seriously creepy results.

The Kiwi singer-songwriter’s comeback single is a breezy, sun-kissed slice of summer, while its joyful official video captures a day well spent at the beach. It’s a far cry – you would think – from the events that unfold in Ari Aster’s 2019 horror, which NME called “genuinely disturbing”.

That hasn’t stopped one fan, however, who’s made a connection between the two with the YouTube parody ‘Solar Power by Lorde but it’s Midsommar’.

Beginning in a dark, cold location (“I hate the winter“), the video soon transports us to Midsommar‘s sunnier cult dancing scenes before building to an unsettling, fiery finale. You can watch the parody below: