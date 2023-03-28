Lorde teases fans about new music

Lorde has provided fans with another update on her upcoming fourth studio album.

The Kiwi pop star released her third full-length record, ‘Solar Power’, in August 2021.

In a new email sent out to fans, Lorde reflected on having recently wrapped up her ‘Solar Power’ world tour in Australia, and hinted at what’s to come next.

She wrote (via the Line Of Best Fit): “So. Where to now? [REDACTED] I guess I’m not telling, not for a while. I’ll send you an update from time to time though, now that the laptop’s back online.”

Last June, she told the crowd at her show in London that she was “getting nearer” to writing nothing but “bangers” again having moved away from the pop sounds of 2017’s ‘Melodrama’ on her latest LP.

Lorde then revealed months later that she’d “kept working pretty much since tour ended, spending long days in a dark room”.

More recently, Lorde teased last month that she felt “excited about what’s coming”, and said her next album would be arriving sooner rather than later.

“It’s always my intention to move as quickly as I fucking can,” the singer explained. “I don’t want to wait, so take from that what you will.”

The star said at the time that she’d completed “a big chunk of work before I actually start writing music”, including research and “writ[ing] a lot down”. She continued: “It has taken me quite a while [to start working on the album]. I mean, I do just take a long time.”

Lorde is set to return to the UK this summer for a headline performance at Boardmasters 2023. She’ll also make appearances at Øya Festival in Oslo, Flow Festival in Helsinki and Sziget Festival in Budapest.