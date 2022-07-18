Lorde has thanked fans who attended her recent gig at London’s Alexandra Palace for raising over £27,000 for a US-based abortion care organisation.

The singer played the gig just a few days after Roe v. Wade was overturned in the United States, getting rid of the law that meant abortion was protected as a federal right.

At her Ally Pally gig, Lorde fans raised over $33,000 (£27k) for The Brigid Alliance, a charity that provides support to those who have to travel long distances across the United States to access abortion care.

In a new edition of her newsletter, Lorde told fans: “Everyone who was at Ally Pally, I wanna say thank you — you guys raised over $33k USD for the Brigid Alliance, thank you so much for that, I’m really grateful.

“I felt really supported at that show too, I was feeling really emotional about Roe v Wade, felt special being able to kick and rage and sweat it out with you.”

Elsewhere in the same newsletter, Lorde spoke about her desire to start playing with the conventions of gender, beauty and form.

Writing to fans via her mailing list, Lorde started by saying she was currently “growing out my unibrow as an entry point for playing with conventions of beauty/gender/form.”

She went on to say she was inspired by seeing an exhibition by painter Walter Sickert “which (was) just his paintings of nude women.”

“The shock my brain got seeing these not particularly idealised versions of the female form shocked ME. I realised my brain is getting programmed to want what the algorithms want when it comes to female physical form, just by sheer exposure to these systems and the current beauty standards,” she wrote.

Her Alexandra Palace gig came just a few days after a set at Glastonbury, where she also referenced Roe v. Wade in an impassioned speech.