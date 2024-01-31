Lorde, The National, Girl In Red and more to feature on star-studded ‘Stop Making Sense’ tribute album ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved’

More artists have been announced as featuring on the upcoming Talking Heads tribute album, including Lorde, The National, Girl In Red and more.

The project was first announced last month when A24 confirmed that the album was on the horizon, featuring 16 artists sharing their own covers of Talking Heads classics.

One of the first artists confirmed as participating were American pop-punk icons Paramore, who were confirmed as set to drop a cover of ‘Burning Down The House’ as part of the soundtrack.

The news came following the band wiping all of their social media accounts clean, leading to rumours of a split. Their first post back was a clip which saw frontwoman Hayley Williams collect a package that was delivered to her house. Upon opening it, she finds Talking Heads frontman David Byrne‘s iconic oversized suit which he wore in Stop Making Sense, the band’s concert film.

It then saw her pull a tape out from the top of a boombox, which played ‘Burning Down The House’. Paramore’s cover of the track served as the background audio in the teaser. Today (January 31) the track has been shared in full, check it out below.

Alongside sharing the new Paramore cover, A24 Music have announced more artists set to feature in the compilation Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense.

These include the likes of Miley Cyrus, Lorde, The National, Girl In Red, Blondshell and BADBADNOTGOOD.

The Cavemen, Jean Dawson, Kevin Abstract, The Linda Lindas, Teezo Touchdown and Toro y Moi are also featured.

The album comes in celebration of the recent re-release of Jonathan Demme’s iconic concert film of the same name, and is designed to both introduce a new generation of fans to Talking Heads’ music, as well as offer a new interpretation of their tracks for longtime fans.

An official release date for the album has yet to be announced.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the revamped edition of Stop Making Sense would be heading back to cinemas in various locations.

Arriving back in cinemas over the weekend (January 27), “monthly residency screenings” have been scheduled in “select cities” including London, New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, San Francisco and Toronto.

Additionally, fans are able to buy a collector’s edition Blu-ray of Stop Making Sense at every showing as well as new special merchandise.

During a recent interview, David Byrne said he felt “removed” from the experience of re-watching himself onscreen in Stop Making Sense. “It’s almost as if I’m watching a character,” he explained.

Talking Heads drummer Chris Franz hinted last October that there could be a further reunion for the group in the future. The musician participated in a Q&A with his former bandmates at TIFF the previous month, marking their first public appearance together in over 20 years.

Elsewhere, Tina Weymouth said that Talking Heads were “just savouring the moment” while discussing a potential comeback: “We’re so happy that it’s resulted in this wonderful thing that’s lasted 40 years. And we’re not really looking too far into the future.”