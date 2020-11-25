Lorde to release 100-page photo book documenting Antarctica trip

Lorde has announced plans to release a softcover book documenting her 2019 trip to Antarctica.

The book, entitled Going South, will feature over 100 pages of photos and writings from her visit to the continent.

The singer-songwriter broke the news today (November 25) in an email to her mailing list.

“[Antarctica] has fascinated me since I was old enough to read,” she explained.

“It started to interest me again in recent years as my environmental awareness went up and up, and questions about how to change my personal and professional footprints on this earth occupied much of my time.”

Lorde’s trip was funded by government agency Antarctica New Zealand and took place before she began writing new material following the release of ‘Melodrama’.

“Antarctica really acted as this great white palette cleanser, a sort of celestial foyer I had to move through in order to start making the next thing,” she said.

“In the plane coming down to land, I had this very intense bolt-of-lightning thought, which in all its eloquence was literally ‘DON’T MAKE SHIT RECORDS’”.

All proceeds from the book’s sales will go towards a postgraduate scholarship established by Antarctica New Zealand.

While Lorde is yet to announce an exact release date for the book, her website has confirmed that it will ship by mid-February, 2021.

Going South can be pre-ordered here, with Lorde announcing that the first 500 copies ordered will arrive with a special signed postcard.

Lorde has been teasing the release of new music throughout the year. Most recently, she said she would give her fans “something in return” next year in exchange for voting in the New Zealand election.