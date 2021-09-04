Lorde’s MTV Video Music Awards performance cancelled

Lorde‘s scheduled performance at next weekend’s MTV Video Music Awards has been cancelled, organisers have announced.

Set to take place next Sunday (September 12) at the Barclays Center in New York, marking the first time the awards have taken place at the venue, the VMAs will be hosted by Doja Cat.

Performers on the night will include Machine Gun Kelly, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Polo G, Twenty One Pilots, Swedish House Mafia and more.

Lorde, who recently released her third album ‘Solar Power’, will no longer be able to perform due to “a change in production elements”.

The VMAs tweeted: “Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!”

Meanwhile, Lorde has revealed that she put a one-week ban on reading reviews and responses to her new album ‘Solar Power’.

The singer’s third album arrived last month (August 20), and she spoke to NME in a new Big Read interview about the record, its collaborators and more.

During the chat, she spoke of how she wants to care for herself and her mental wellbeing, so made sure she didn’t read any responses to the album in the first week following its release.

“I can only look at food websites because I don’t want to see myself anywhere,” she told NME, while admitting that her younger self wouldn’t have possessed that same self-restraint.

“Baby me would have just eaten the sugar and gotten the headache, whereas now I’m gonna take care of myself,” she said. “I feel like I can see my world and myself a lot clearer now. Everyone has that experience in their early to mid-20s – you can’t see yourself that well for a while and then it starts to sharpen.”