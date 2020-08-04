Lorelei share new music video for ‘Pale’

Sydney dream-pop duo Lorelei have shared the music video for their latest single, ‘Pale’.

The clip was directed by Brodie Rocca and produced by Kate Dillon (Full Flower Moon Band). Watch it below:

The song originally premiered in early July, marking the duo’s third official release to date. It follows their previous two singles ‘I Am a Road’ and ‘Skylight’.

“‘Pale’ traces a lingering obsession with memory following the demise of a relationship,” Lorelei said upon the new track’s release.

“It’s about how a longing for what we can no longer reach can be both terrible and beautiful.”

Lorelei are named after the 1984 Cocteau Twins song of the same name, which in turn belongs to a famous rock in the Rhine River near Sankt Goarshausen, Germany. According to legend, a siren lures fishermen to their deaths on the rock.

Lorelei vocalist Claudia Schmidt is also one of the founding members of guitar pop band Betty and Oswald, and played as part of Brightness’ live band. Alex McKnight (aka Brightness himself), Pat McCarthy of City Rose and Ryan Adamson from Hotel, have previously been session players for the band.

The duo’s debut single, ‘I Am a Road’, dropped in June last year. It was produced by Lachlan Mitchell, who is known for his work with The Jezabels.