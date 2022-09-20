Los Angeles DA’s office to investigate Tory Lanez’ alleged assault of August Alsina

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office is investigating the alleged assault of singer August Alsina by Tory Lanez.

The alleged incident took place on September 17 in Chicago. Alsina yesterday (September 19) claimed on Instagram that Lanez assaulted him after Alsina refused to shake the rapper’s hand. Alsina shared an image of himself with a bloodied chin, accompanying the post with a caption which detailed the incident.

“Never any disrespectful words were exchanged,” Alsina wrote “so i was a bit confused at how somehow [Lanez] turnt himself up [with] anger.” The post continued: “There was never a ‘fight’! Simply an Assault.”

The post has since become the subject of an investigation by the Los Angeles DA, who are separately prosecuting Lanez for the alleged firearm assault of Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

In a statement provided to Rolling Stone, the Los Angeles DA said they “are aware of the allegations that the defendant attacked artist August Alsina and are investigating these claims. The allegations are serious and will be thoroughly examined.” The alleged assault occurred at Chicago’s Arie Crown Theatre, which was hosting the Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam event where both Lanez and Alsina were in attendance.

Chicago Police confirmed via Rolling Stone that a 30-year-old man was “punched in the face” by another 30-year-old man. Police provided location details which matched that of Arie Crown Theatre, but declined to name the involved parties until a formal charge or an arrest warrant had been issued.

Tory Lanez was embarrassed August Alsina curved him so crazily and went in attack mode🤣 pic.twitter.com/ndC6HfD1ws — KING 👑 (@Splashystackss) September 19, 2022

Lanez has since responded to the allegations in an interview for the DJ Akademiks-hosted podcast, Off The Record. When questioned about his involvement in the incident, Lanez denied any knowledge, telling Akademiks that “nothing happened. I don’t even know what this kid [Alsina] is talking about, brother.”

The rapper also referenced the allegations on his Instagram stories, posting a black screen with the caption: “I don’t know what everybody talking about …. But I’ve been in the studio I’m not in anything negative … Ive been working on my self …. And being a better person.”

In addition to Alsina’s posts — which also include an image of his wounded and swollen lip — footage of the incident has been circulating elsewhere on social media. In one clip, Alsina can be seen rejecting Lanez’s handshake, with the latter also captured returning from the alleged assault.

The Los Angeles DA’s launch of the out-of-state inquiry stems from Lanez’s alleged involvement in a separate firearm assault in 2020 within the city. In August of that year, fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion claimed that Lanez shot her in the foot — an offence for which he later pleaded not guilty in November 2021.

Lanez is currently out on bond in relation to the firearm incident, and has had his bail increased twice: once for violating the stay-away order by appearing at 2021’s Rolling Loud music festival before Megan performed, and another time for discussing Megan on social media.