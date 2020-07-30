Lil Nas X, Brody Dalle and more react as 4.2 earthquake hits Los Angeles

The likes of Brody Dalle, Lil Nas X and Zach Braff have all reacted on social media after an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 hit Los Angeles this morning (July 30).

The quake’s epicentre was in the San Fernando Valley, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, less than a mile from Los Angeles and four miles from Santa Clarita.

As Deadline reports, the quake hit at approximately 4.30AM this morning and was followed by a smaller quake which registered 3.3 shortly after.

Posting on Twitter, Marshmello wrote: “If that #earthquake is any clue of what’s next in 2020, I’m done.”

Zach Braff tweeted “not now earthquakes” while Lil Nas X added: “Who else felt that earthquake?”

The Distillers’ Brody Dalle also claimed that four earthquakes had occurred in the space of five minutes in Pacoima, although this is yet to be confirmed.

Chrissy Teigen added: “It’s always smaller than it feels… Anyhoo LA keeping it exciting, nature is crazy.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed there were no early reports of significant damage or injury, while Los Angeles International Airport’s operations were not affected by the quake.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in the greater Los Angeles area, a recent three-year data sample confirmed.