Los Angeles K-pop festival KCON LA adds Stray Kids and P1Harmony to line-up

Stray Kids and P1Harmony are the final additions to the line-up of Los Angeles K-pop festival KCON – find the full line-up below.

Earlier today (June 21), the K-pop festival took to social media to announce the two K-pop boybands Stray Kids and P1Harmony would be the final artists joining the first phase line-up, announced in June, for a total of 17 artists.

Stray Kids will be joining the likes of ATEEZ, CRAVITY, ENHYPEN, Japanese pop group INI, ITZY, Kep1er and LIGHTSUM for the festival’s first day of performances on August 20. Meanwhile, P1Harmony will be making an appearance the following day on August 21, alongside groups such as LOONA, NCT Dream, NMIXX, STAYC, THE BOYZ, WJSN, TO1 and J-pop band JO1.

Advertisement

Fans looking to purchase concert tickets to KCON LA may now do so via the Ticketmaster website, while convention tickets are also available for purchase via KCON LA’s own website.

Taking place across three days from August 19 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena, this year’s KCON LA is set to be a celebration of the convention’s tenth anniversary. It also marks its first in-person event in two years, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

KCON LA was preceded by three separate ‘KCON 2022 Premiere’ events held in Chicago, Tokyo and Seoul in May. KCON was first held in 2012 in the Californian city of Irvine, before going on to visit nine more cities and regions across North America, Europe and Asia.

Stray Kids are currently on the North American leg of their ‘Maniac’ world tour, marking their second global trek so far and the follow-up to their first world tour, ‘District 9: Unlock’. The tour also follows the release of Stray Kids’ recent mini-album ‘Oddinary’, which arrived in March.

As for P1Harmony, the KCON LA announcement comes hot on the heels of the six-piece’s comeback yesterday (July 20) with the release of their new mini-album ‘Harmony: Zero In’, led by the title track ‘Doom Du Doom’. It marked their second comeback of the year, is their first release since concluding their ‘Disharmony’ series of records.

💙KCON 2022 LA DAILY FINAL LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT💚 Are you ready to have fun at KCON 2022 LA?!

Let's KCON! 🥳

*All dates below are based on local time.#KCON #KCONUSA #KCON2022LA pic.twitter.com/kNpYvVlLZJ — KCONUSA (@kconusa) July 20, 2022

The full KCON LA 2022 line-up is:

Advertisement

Day 1 (August 20):

ATEEZ

CRAVITY

ENPHYEN

INI

ITZY

Kep1er

LIGHTSUM

Stray Kids

Day 2 (August 21):

JO1

LOONA

NCT DREAM

NMIXX

P1Harmony

STAYC

THE BOYZ

TO1

WJSN