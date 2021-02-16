Los Angeles rapper Ketchy the Great has died, his management have confirmed.

The musician was best known for being part of rap group Stinc Team alongside Drakeo the Ruler, and frequently collaborated with him during his time with the group.

Ketchy also won plaudits for his solo work, releasing his break-out solo track ‘If I Go Broke’ at the end of 2017, as well as a solo mixtape called ‘Free Sauce’ in 2019.

While his cause of death is yet to be confirmed, Drakeo has said on Twitter that the rapper was hit by a car.

As Pitchfork reports, he was previously jailed in 2018 for spraying graffiti in his video for ‘The Right Decision’, a collaboration with Ralfy the Plug.

RIP Ketchy the Great. One of the brightest LA talents of the last five years: a ball of 1000 watt voltage with a razor blade growl, who never failed to steal a track — whose promise was first undercut by the DA plot to persecute the Stinc Team, & now this. An unspeakable loss. pic.twitter.com/DTBuKVBhBk — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) February 15, 2021

Stinc Team was previously labelled a gang by the Los Angeles County District Attorney, causing him to be charged with vandalism with a gang enhancement and witness intimidation with gang enhancement. He spent two years and 10 months behind bars.

Ketchy continued to release music after his release in August 2020, debuting the video for ‘Another One’, before releasing a track called ‘Gang Enhancement’.

LONG LIVE KETCHY THE GREAT pic.twitter.com/3CDuOJQOEC — Drakeo The Ruler❄️😈 (@IamMRMOSELY) February 16, 2021

Paying tribute, rapper Drakeo The Ruler said: “LONG LIVE KETCHY THE GREAT.”

US writer Jeff Weiss added: “RIP Ketchy the Great. One of the brightest LA talents of the last five years: a ball of 1000 watt voltage with a razor blade growl, who never failed to steal a track — whose promise was first undercut by the DA plot to persecute the Stinc Team, & now this. An unspeakable loss.”