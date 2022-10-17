LOSER detail new EP ‘Stadium Dreams On A Bedroom Budget’

LOSER have announced a new EP titled ‘Stadium Dreams On A Bedroom Budget’, revealing that it will be drip-fed to fans in a unique way.

Announcing the record on social media, the band outlined their plans to release it more “like a Netflix show” than a traditional album or EP. “You’re getting each song in consecutive instalments along the way,” they wrote, “with limited edition merch drops, exclusive videos and heaps more cool shit that we’ll be announcing as we go!”

The first track from ‘Stadium Dreams On A Bedroom Budget’, titled ‘Heaven Can Wait’, will be released this Friday (October 21) alongside a shirt inspired by its artwork (a chunk of the painting used for the cover of the EP itself). Fans will recognise the song from LOSER’s recent setlists – they’ve played at many of their shows from this year, including those they did opening for Violent Soho last month.

Advertisement

Following ‘Heaven Can Wait’, LOSER will drop ‘Hold On You’ on December 2, before starting 2023 with ‘Only One’ on January 13. ‘The More I Know’ will follow on February 24, before the band take a short break ahead of ‘Sunday’ arriving on April 21. Finally, they’ll release ‘Starting Over’ – as well as the full, collected EP – on May 19.

Each item in the merch drops will come with a commemorative backstage pass reading “ADMIT NONE”. It ties into somewhat of a contest that the band are running – one fan will instead be mailed a pass reading “ADMIT TWO”, which will serve as a lifetime double pass to any of LOSER’s upcoming headline shows.

Pre-orders for ‘Stadium Dreams On A Bedroom Budget’ can be found here. You can also see a teaser revealing its full cover art (and a snippet of ‘Heaven Can Wait’) below:

Here we go! Our new EP ‘Stadium Dreams On A Bedroom Budget’ is coming your way and the first song ‘Heaven Can Wait’ is out next Fri Oct 21!!This time we’re bringing things to you a little differently. Like a netflix show, you’re getting each song in consective installments along the way, with limited edition merch drops, exclusive videos and heaps more cool shit that we'll be announcing as we go!Until then, get hyped for 'Heaven Can Wait', pre-save it on the link below, and you can also add it to your calendars to stay in the loop!Presave/Calendar: https://loser.lnk.to/stadiumdreamsSTADIUM DREAMS ON A BEDROOM BUDGET1. Heaven Can Wait – Oct 212. Hold On You – Dec 23. Only One – Jan 134. The More I Know – Feb 245. Sunday – April 76. Starting Over – May 19#loser #stadiumdreamsonabedroombudget Posted by LOSER on Thursday, October 13, 2022

‘Stadium Dreams On A Bedroom Budget’ comes as the follow-up to LOSER’s second album, ‘All The Rage’, which arrived last September via Domestic La La. It was supported by the singles ‘On The Edge’, ‘Head First’ and ‘Skyward’. NME spotlit the album as one of its top Australian releases for September 2021, with David James Young writing that it sees them “maintain degrees of confidence in both execution and identity”.

The new EP will also be LOSER’s first since they updated their line-up earlier this year; back in June, they confirmed that Jake Farrugia (drums) and Will Maxwell (guitar) had both left the band, with Emily Car stepping in to fill the former’s role.

Advertisement

Next month, LOSER will play a one-off show in Sydney to help commemorate the 10-year anniversary of famed punk venue Crowbar. They’ll perform there on Thursday November 17, opening for a show co-headlined by Ocean Grove and Clowns.