LOSER drop ripping new single ‘The More I Know’, announce east coast EP tour

LOSER have returned with the latest song from their drip-fed EP ‘Stadium Dreams On A Bedroom Budget’ – an anthemic rocker called ‘The More I Know’ – alongside the news of a six-date east coast tour for this May.

Eschewing the traditional EP release model, every song on ‘Stadium Dreams’ is being released as its own single, with unique merch and ancillary releases being shared along the way. ‘The More I Know’ is the fourth track shared from the effort, following ‘Heaven Can Wait’ last October, then ‘Hold On You’ in December and ‘Only One’ back in January.

The band will take a short break from here, returning with ‘Sunday’ on April 21 and then ‘Starting Over’ – as well as the full, collected EP – on May 19.

Advertisement

In a press release, frontman Tim Maxwell said of the new tune: “After lockdown it was hard to get back to regular programming, I lost faith in playing music and I was questioning whether I wanted to do it anymore. Craig and I sat down and punched this song out in a day, the lyrics are the most meaningful on the EP.”

Those lyrics, he continued, are “about getting out of that rut and wanting to succeed more than ever after spending so much creative energy trying to make ends meet”.

Have a listen to ‘The More I Know’ below, then check out a live recording from the band’s own Restless Noise Studios:

“We wanted all the music videos for the release to be live performances,” the band of the above clip. “We also wanted to show people that we can actually play our own instruments. It’s funny that in 2023 that has become a point of difference, but we don’t wanna hide behind technology, because when it comes to performing we’re the real deal.”

Advertisement

Following the end of LOSER’s “Netflix-style” release plan for ‘Stadium Dreams’, they’ll embark on a six-date east coast tour. It’s split up into two sets of three back-to-back shows, first covering Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong over May 4-6, then the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Melbourne over May 11-13.

At those shows, fans will have a unique opportunity to own ‘Stadium Dreams’ on vinyl, however there’s a caveat: the records – all signed, pressed on clear 12-inch vinyl – won’t be available to purchase. Only 10 will be pressed, and they’ll be given out in a raffle (where a ticketholder’s name will be selected at random) midway through each of the band’s sets on the upcoming tour.

Explaining the concept, the band said: “Call it crazy, call it genius, call it something in between – either way we thought this was the best and coolest way to share something special for this EP with our fans. It’s a gift to the people who come to see us live and hopefully a cool collectible in the future as we won’t ever be pressing this release again in its current form. We’re yet to know if our signatures will actually de-value the vinyl or not.”

LOSER’s ‘Stadium Dreams On A Bedroom Budget’ tour dates are:

MAY

Thursday 4 – Eora/Sydney, Oxford Arts Factory (Gallery Bar)

Friday 5 – Awabakal/Newcastle, Cambridge Sideroom

Saturday 6 – Tharawal/Wollongong, Dicey Riley’s

Thursday 11 – Bundjalung/Gold Coast, Vinnie’s Dive Bar

Friday 12 – Yuggera/Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Saturday 13 – Woiworung/Melbourne, Northcote Social Club