LOSER returns with new track ‘Skyward’ and accompanying sci-fi music video

Melbourne outfit LOSER have returned with another single pulled from their forthcoming album ‘All The Rage’, out September 10.

Premiered last night (August 29) on triple j, ‘Skyward’ sees the group tighten up their rock roots, channelling the likes of Queens Of The Stone Age. It follows previous singles ‘Head First‘ and ‘On The Edge‘, both of which will also appear on ‘All The Rage’.

The track was self-recorded at LOSER’s newly launched Restless Noise Studios and mixed by Anton Hagop (Silverchair, Powderfinger).

Take a look at LOSER’s trippy extraterrestrial-themed video for ‘Skyward’ below:

‘All The Rage’ marks LOSER’s second studio album, following their 2020 debut ‘Mindless Joy’. The LP will be released next month through Domestic La La, a label imprint founded by Violent Soho’s James Tidswell.

“I hope there’s something on this album that people feel like they can relate to,” said bassist Craig Selak. “Even a song like ‘Skyward’ – I mean, it’s about aliens, but it’s also about feeling like when shit’s hitting the fan, you can step out and just focus on yourself.

“I think that’s the overarching theme of the album: you don’t have to step away and hide from the world, you can look within and find something that makes you feel more comfortable.”

Restless Noise Studios was launched by LOSER back in January this year, after Tim and Will Maxwell spent 2020 converting their parents’ garage into a fully functioning recording space.

The studios, which are named after LOSER’s 2013 EP ‘Restless Noise’, is open to the public.