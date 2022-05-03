Lost Paradise announces 2022 return with Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Jamie xx and PinkPantheress

NSW festival Lost Paradise has announced it will return this year, with a line-up that features the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Jamie xx and PinkPantheress.

The festival, which will run between December 28 to January 1, will take place at Glenworth Valley on the Central Coast. Elsewhere on the bill are Ocean Alley, Spacey Jane, G Flip, Cub Sport, Genesis Owusu, Young Franco, The Vanns, MAY-A and more.

There’ll also be a smorgasbord of DJ sets across the festival’s four days, including Peggy Gou, Mall Grab, DJ Boring, HAAi, CC:DISCO!, Dameeeela and Ben Böhmer. See the full live and DJ line-up below. Tickets for this year’s edition of Lost Paradise will go on sale next Wednesday (May 11), with a pre-sale kicking off a day earlier.

This year’s edition of Lost Paradise marks the festival’s comeback after a two-year absence. It was last held over New Year’s Eve 2019/2020, with a line-up that included RÜFÜS DU SOL, Hilltop Hoods, Golden Features, Matt Corby, The Jungle Giants, Dom Dolla and more.

The festival is introducing a ban on single-use plastics this year, and will use building materials from 100 per cent recyclable materials.

This year’s Lost Paradise bill shares several acts with this year’s Falls, with Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Peggy Gou, Jamie xx, Ocean Alley, Spacey Jane, G Flip, PinkPantheress and more also appearing as part of this year’s bill in Birregurra, Byron Bay and Fremantle.

Lost Paradise Festival’s 2022/2023 line-up is:

Arctic Monkeys

Lil Nas X

Jamie xx

Ocean Alley

Spacey Jane

G Flip

PinkPantheress

Cub Sport

Genesis Owusu

Young Franco

The Vanns

MAY-A

Furnace & the Fundamentals

King Stingray

Pacific Avenue

Telenova

1300

Stumps

Big Twisty & the Funknasty

Egoism

YNG Martyr

Lazywax

Elsy Wameyo

Eagle Eye Jonse

Abby Bella May

Greatest Hits

Sweetie

Liyah Knight

Coconut Cream

Liquid Time

Casual Fan

DJ line-up

Peggy Gou

Mall Grab

Ben Böhmer (live)

Folamour

DJ Boring

Kink (live)

HAAi

TSHA

CC:DISCO!

Heidi

X Club

Flava D

Shanti Celeste

Moxie

Loods

Wax’o Paradiso

Wongo

Little Fritter

Merve Luen

Ebony Boadu

Ayebatonye

CRUSH3d

James Pepper

Elijah Something

Latifa Tee

Willo

Dameeeela

Mincy

Conspiracy Crew

Luke Alessi

Troy Beman

Mintox

Waxlily

Uncle Ru

Girlthing DJs

Cleo

Clutch 4 Love

Roxy Lotz

Madami