Lost Paradise announces 2022 return with Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Jamie xx and PinkPantheress

NSW festival Lost Paradise has announced it will return this year, with a line-up that features the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Jamie xx and PinkPantheress.
The festival, which will run between December 28 to January 1, will take place at Glenworth Valley on the Central Coast. Elsewhere on the bill are Ocean Alley, Spacey Jane, G Flip, Cub Sport, Genesis Owusu, Young Franco, The Vanns, MAY-A and more.
There’ll also be a smorgasbord of DJ sets across the festival’s four days, including Peggy Gou, Mall Grab, DJ Boring, HAAi, CC:DISCO!, Dameeeela and Ben Böhmer. See the full live and DJ line-up below. Tickets for this year’s edition of Lost Paradise will go on sale next Wednesday (May 11), with a pre-sale kicking off a day earlier.
This year’s edition of Lost Paradise marks the festival’s comeback after a two-year absence. It was last held over New Year’s Eve 2019/2020, with a line-up that included RÜFÜS DU SOL, Hilltop Hoods, Golden Features, Matt Corby, The Jungle Giants, Dom Dolla and more.
The festival is introducing a ban on single-use plastics this year, and will use building materials from 100 per cent recyclable materials.
This year’s Lost Paradise bill shares several acts with this year’s Falls, with Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Peggy Gou, Jamie xx, Ocean Alley, Spacey Jane, G Flip, PinkPantheress and more also appearing as part of this year’s bill in Birregurra, Byron Bay and Fremantle.
Lost Paradise Festival’s 2022/2023 line-up is:
Arctic Monkeys
Lil Nas X
Jamie xx
Ocean Alley
Spacey Jane
G Flip
PinkPantheress
Cub Sport
Genesis Owusu
Young Franco
The Vanns
MAY-A
Furnace & the Fundamentals
King Stingray
Pacific Avenue
Telenova
1300
Stumps
Big Twisty & the Funknasty
Egoism
YNG Martyr
Lazywax
Elsy Wameyo
Eagle Eye Jonse
Abby Bella May
Greatest Hits
Sweetie
Liyah Knight
Coconut Cream
Liquid Time
Casual Fan
DJ line-up
Peggy Gou
Mall Grab
Ben Böhmer (live)
Folamour
DJ Boring
Kink (live)
HAAi
TSHA
CC:DISCO!
Heidi
X Club
Flava D
Shanti Celeste
Moxie
Loods
Wax’o Paradiso
Wongo
Little Fritter
Merve Luen
Ebony Boadu
Ayebatonye
CRUSH3d
James Pepper
Elijah Something
Latifa Tee
Willo
Dameeeela
Mincy
Conspiracy Crew
Luke Alessi
Troy Beman
Mintox
Waxlily
Uncle Ru
Girlthing DJs
Cleo
Clutch 4 Love
Roxy Lotz
Madami