Flume, Kelis and Foals lead Lost Paradise 2023 line-up

NSW festival Lost Paradise will return this New Year’s Eve, with a line-up led by Australian producers Flume and Dom Dolla, American singer Kelis and British indie rockers Foals.

This year’s edition will run from December 28 to January 1 (2024) in Glenworth Valley on the Central Coast. Other international acts on the bill include Channel Tres, Holly Humberstone and Overmono, plus DJ sets from Bicep, Carl Cox, Basement Jaxx and Jayda G.

There’s also a healthy mix of homegrown festival favourites, including Lime Cordiale, PNAU, The Jungle Giants, Winston Surfshirt, Lastlings, Royel Otis, Sycco, Haiku Hands, BIG WETT, Skeleten and plenty more.

Advertisement

See the full line-up for lost Paradise 2023 below. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale next Tuesday (August 29) at 10am AEST. Remaining tickets will then be released the following day (August 30) at 10am AEST. Sign up for pre-sale access here.

Lost Paradise returned in 2022 after a lengthy break. The 2019 edition was cancelled at the last minute due to bushfire threats, with the festival sitting out the following two years. Last year’s edition featured the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Jamie xx and PinkPantheress.

Several acts on this year’s Lost Paradise line-up will also appear on the bill for Victorian New Years’ Eve festival Beyond The Valley, including Kelis, Channel Tres, Overmono, Jayda G, Lastlings, The Jungle Giants and BIG WETT.

Lost Paradise’s 2023 line-up is:

Flume

Dom Dolla

Foals

Kelis

Lime Cordiale

PNAU

The Jungle Giants

Channel Tres

Holly Humberstone

Overmono

Winston Surfshirt

Lastlings

Royel Otis

Sycco

Dice

Haiku Hands

Big Wett

Skeleten

Cat & Calmell

Velvet Trip

Sloan Peterson

Pirra

Jet City Sports Club

Salarymen

Birdee 王煒

Thunder Fox

Sputnik Sweetheart

Bicep (DJ)

Carl Cox (Hybrid set)

Jayda G

Basement Jaxx (DJ)

Kettama

DJ Heartstring

Cassian

Ewan McVicar

LF System

Barry Can’t Swim

Salute

Stüm

Sam Alfred

Yung Singh

Heidi

Saoirse

C.Frim Litmus (Live)

Club Angel

James Pepper

Ayebatonye

Elijah Something

Mincy

Caleb Jackson

Crybaby

Jacqui Cunningham

Conspiracy Crew

Caitlin Medcalf

Troy Beman

Shantan Wantan Ichiban

Flexy Ferg

Waxlily

Cleo

Sasha Milani

Lost Sundays Soundsystem

Cricket

Mash

Anika

Silly Lily

Zach Williams

Toaka