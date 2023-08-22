Flume, Kelis and Foals lead Lost Paradise 2023 line-up

NSW festival Lost Paradise will return this New Year’s Eve, with a line-up led by Australian producers Flume and Dom Dolla, American singer Kelis and British indie rockers Foals.
This year’s edition will run from December 28 to January 1 (2024) in Glenworth Valley on the Central Coast. Other international acts on the bill include Channel Tres, Holly Humberstone and Overmono, plus DJ sets from Bicep, Carl Cox, Basement Jaxx and Jayda G.
There’s also a healthy mix of homegrown festival favourites, including Lime Cordiale, PNAU, The Jungle Giants, Winston Surfshirt, Lastlings, Royel Otis, Sycco, Haiku Hands, BIG WETT, Skeleten and plenty more.
See the full line-up for lost Paradise 2023 below. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale next Tuesday (August 29) at 10am AEST. Remaining tickets will then be released the following day (August 30) at 10am AEST. Sign up for pre-sale access here.
Lost Paradise returned in 2022 after a lengthy break. The 2019 edition was cancelled at the last minute due to bushfire threats, with the festival sitting out the following two years. Last year’s edition featured the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Jamie xx and PinkPantheress.
Several acts on this year’s Lost Paradise line-up will also appear on the bill for Victorian New Years’ Eve festival Beyond The Valley, including Kelis, Channel Tres, Overmono, Jayda G, Lastlings, The Jungle Giants and BIG WETT.
Lost Paradise’s 2023 line-up is:
Flume
Dom Dolla
Foals
Kelis
Lime Cordiale
PNAU
The Jungle Giants
Channel Tres
Holly Humberstone
Overmono
Winston Surfshirt
Lastlings
Royel Otis
Sycco
Dice
Haiku Hands
Big Wett
Skeleten
Cat & Calmell
Velvet Trip
Sloan Peterson
Pirra
Jet City Sports Club
Salarymen
Birdee 王煒
Thunder Fox
Sputnik Sweetheart
Bicep (DJ)
Carl Cox (Hybrid set)
Jayda G
Basement Jaxx (DJ)
Kettama
DJ Heartstring
Cassian
Ewan McVicar
LF System
Barry Can’t Swim
Salute
Stüm
Sam Alfred
Yung Singh
Heidi
Saoirse
C.Frim Litmus (Live)
Club Angel
James Pepper
Ayebatonye
Elijah Something
Mincy
Caleb Jackson
Crybaby
Jacqui Cunningham
Conspiracy Crew
Caitlin Medcalf
Troy Beman
Shantan Wantan Ichiban
Flexy Ferg
Waxlily
Cleo
Sasha Milani
Lost Sundays Soundsystem
Cricket
Mash
Anika
Silly Lily
Zach Williams
Toaka