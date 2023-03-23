Lotus drummer Chuck Morris and his son feared dead after kayaking trip

A recovery effort has been launched for Lotus drummer Chuck Morris and his son, who were reported missing last week.

The two were embarking on a kayaking trip in the Ozark Mountains last week, when was the news was broken by Arkansas’s local 4029 channel. Now, following an unsuccessful search, a recovery effort has been launched.

“We were all hoping for a miracle, but at this point, the search for Chuck and Charley has moved to a recovery,” read a post by the band.

“With help from the K9 team, there is a probable location on the lake, but logistical challenges including temperature, weather, and depth have prevented a recovery thus far. It is unknown how long these efforts may take,” it continued. “While we are deeply grieving, we plan to celebrate Chuck and Charley’s lives, our memories with them, and what they meant to so many people.”

Morris – the percussionist for electronic band – went on the trip with his family following a series of live performances across the US. After the two failed to return one evening, Morris’ wife, Jennifer Thompson, contacted the police. On the first night of the search, the kayak used by the two was recovered. The following day, police found the drummer’s hat and coat.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to benefit Morris’ family. Launched three-days ago, over $94,000 (£76,000) has already been raised in donations.

“Please know how grateful our family is for all the outpouring of support,” Thompson wrote in an update on Monday. “[Chuck] was so inspired after coming home from this last tour. You make his life so meaningful and we are thankful for that. Please continue to hold my lovely husband and son in your hearts and prayers.”

Lotus are set to perform a series of upcoming club and festival dates later this year, however, it is currently unclear whether the band will continue to play these shows.