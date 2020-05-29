Lou Reed and Meatloaf guitarist Bob Kulick has died

Bob Kulick, a guitarist for Lou Reed and Meatloaf, and session musician for Diana Ross, has died, aged 70.

The musician was confirmed to have passed away today (May 29) by his brother, KISS’ Bruce Kulick. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

His elder sibling shared the news in a Facebook post, writing: “I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick. His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated. I know he is at peace now, with my parents, playing his guitar as loud as possible. Please respect the Kulick Family’s privacy during this very sad time.”

Kulick worked with Lou Reed in 1975 on the album ‘Coney Island Baby’, playing lead guitar. He also worked with Meatloaf, playing in his touring band Neverland Express and playing on his 1984 record ‘Bad Attitude’.

He was also a session musician who worked with the likes of Diana Ross, Michael Bolton and W.A.S.P., while he also produced ‘Whiplash’, Motörhead’s Grammy-winning Metallica cover.

Kulick once auditioned to be in KISS before his brother joined the band, but was passed over for Ace Frehley. However, he appeared uncredited on the albums ‘Alive II’, ‘Unmasked’, Killers’ and ‘Creatures Of The Night’. He also played guitar on WWE wrestler Triple H’s entrance music ‘The Game’ and wrote the song ‘Sweet Victory’ for the SpongeBob SquarePants episode ‘Band Geeks’.

Tributes have begun to be paid online to Kulick since news of his death broke. LA band BulletBoys wrote: “Oh Man..This Is Awful! R.I.P. #bobkulick Ty for all the love u always gave me & us!!! We all will miss you my brother! Thoughts & Prayers to the Kulick Family. We all loved Bob so much!”

Jeff Scott Soto added: “Ugh, another peer, colleague & someone I considered friend has passed. I worked with Bob Kulick on many recordings through the years, most notably the many tribute albums he produced. My condolences to his brother Bruce and extended Kulick family.”

