Louis Tomlinson says having the most writing credits in One Direction makes him feel “important”

Louis Tomlinson has revealed his thoughts on having the most songwriting credits in One Direction among his former bandmates.

In a new clip released from Tomlinson’s upcoming documentary film All Of Those Voices, the former One Direction star said the thought of the boyband writing their own songs “had always been in my mind”, adding, “it’d be cool if we weren’t just the standard boyband who just got given songs and sang them”.

Tomlinson would go on to explain that once he had begun writing for the group, he finally felt a sense of ownership in his career: “All of a sudden, I felt in control again. The first two and a half years, I just felt like I wasn’t in control of myself or certainly had an influence on the band.”

The clip would end with Tomlinson talking about how proud he was of his songwriting credits, comparing it to how proud of the group as a whole: “When I think about how proud I am of One Direction, I think of us as a collective. When I think about what makes me most proud as me as an individual in that band, is definitely having the most writing credits. That makes me feel important to the band, and that’s all I ever wanted when I was a lad.”

All Of Those Voices is scheduled to be released in cinemas worldwide on March 22 for a limited time. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.

All Of Those Voices is set to take viewers on an “intimate and unvarnished” journey through the singer’s life and career with never-before-seen home movie footage and behind-the-scenes access to his 2022 world tour.

Tomlinson said of the film when he first announced it in February: “This has been something I’ve been working on for years, I’m really excited to finally put it out into the world. I’ve said it a million times but I’m lucky enough to have the greatest fans an artist could wish for, and as they always go above and beyond for me, I wanted to share my story ‘in my own words’.”