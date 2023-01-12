Louise Redknapp announces new ‘Grease’ West End role and greatest hits album

Louise Redknapp has announced details of a new greatest hits album, as well as a role in the West End production of Grease.

The singer will release her new best-of compilation on June 2 via Tag 8/BMG. It celebrates 30 years of Redknapp making music, and follows the re-launch of her pop career in 2017.

Included on the new album is each and every one of the singer’s singles, alongside five new tracks and reimagined versions of some of her biggest hits.

See the extensive tracklist for ‘Greatest Hits’ and its artwork below.

1. ‘Super Magic’

2. ‘High Hopes’

3. ‘Right Now’

4. ‘Feel’

5. ‘Hurt’

6. ‘Not The Same’

7. ‘Lead Me On’

8. ‘Stretch’

9. ‘Pandoras Kiss’

10. ‘Stuck In The Middle With You’

11. ‘Beautiful Inside’

12. ‘2 Faced’

13. ‘All That Matters’

14. ‘Let’s Go Round Again’

15. ‘Arms Around The World’

16. ‘One Kiss From Heaven’

17. ‘Undivided Love’

18. ‘Naked’

19. ‘In Walked Love’

20. ‘Light Of My Life’

21. ‘Stay (Reimagined)’

22. ‘Just A Step From Heaven (Reimagined)’

23. ‘So Good (Reimagined)’

24. ‘Light Of My Life (Reimagined)’

25. ‘In Walked Love (Reimagined)’

26. ‘Naked (Reimagined)’

27. ‘Arms Around The World (Reimagined)’

28. ‘Let’s Go Round Again (Reimagined)’

29. ‘2 Faced (Reimagined)’

30. ‘Together Again’

This summer, Redknapp will perform the role of Teen Angel in the West End adaptation of Grease, taking the role from June 2 to July 29.

Also involved will be Dan Partridge as Danny, Olivia Moore as Sandy and Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo.

In 2020, Redknapp jokingly took aim at the children’s TV show Peppa Pig after settling a legal battle with the show’s creators over her track ‘Naked’. The composers of Redknapp’s 1996 number five hit have settled out of court with Canadian company Entertainment One, who were accused of infringing their copyright over the song ‘Peppa’s Party Time’, which featured on ‘Peppa Pig: My First Album’ last year.

After the case attracted widespread attention, Louise posted on Twitter calling for “justice” for her track.