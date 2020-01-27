News Music News

Oink! Louise Redknapp takes aim at Peppa Pig amid legal battle over her track ‘Naked’

“That naughty pig!"

NME
Louise Redknapp / Peppa Pig
Louise Redknapp / Peppa Pig (Picture: Getty / Press)

Louise Redknapp has jokingly taken aim at the children’s TV show Peppa Pig after settling a legal battle with the show’s creators over her track ‘Naked’.

The composers of Redknapp’s 1996 number five hit have settled out of court with Canadian company Entertainment One, who were accused of infringing their copyright over the song ‘Peppa’s Party Time’, which featured on ‘Peppa Pig: My First Album’ last year.

After the case attracted widespread attention, Louise posted on Twitter calling for “justice” for her track.

Advertisement

Sharing a photo from the 90s, she wrote ”Oink #JusticeForNaked” alongside a pig emoji.

The singer then shared a video of a Peppa Pig scene which had ‘Naked’ dubbed over the top of it, writing: “That naughty pig!@peppapig #JusticeForNaked.”

It comes after Entertainment One settled with producer Denis Ingoldsby and the song’s authors.

According to reports they could stand to make £1 million, as they are entitled to all backdated and future royalties from the track. Their names have also been added to the original credits on the Peppa Pig.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Redknapp recently returned to music with ‘Heavy Love’, her first album since 2000’s ‘Elbow Beach’. The album was released on January 17 and debuted at number 11 on the UK Albums Chart.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Music News

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

Andrew Trendell -
It's gonna get loud.
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius

Bow down to a legend.
Festivals Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture.
They’ve been breaking what’s new and what’s next since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.