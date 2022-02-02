Loup GarouX share new single ‘The Illusionist’ and limited edition beer

Rock supergroup Loup GarouX have shared their new single, ‘The Illusionist’, as well as details of a new limited edition beer.

The group features past Mercury nominee, producer and Libertines collaborator Ed Harcourt, Gorillaz and Senseless Things’ drummer Cass Browne and The Feeling bassist Richard Jones, who formed to create “a visceral and vivid sonic landscape” inspired by the likes of Queens Of The Stone Age and the sound of desert stoner rock.

To celebrate the release of their new single, the trio have collaborated with the London-based brewery Signature Brew to produce the ‘Strangerlands’ Wolf Moon Blood Orange IPA.

The beer is named after the band’s debut album ‘Strangerlands’, which was released last October. Its name also reflects the fact that it was brewed on the ‘Wolf Moon’, January’s first full moon which is so-called because wolves were more likely to be heard howling at that time.

Coincidentally, the ‘Strangerlands’ album was recorded at Harcourt’s home studio, which is known as The Wolf Cabin.

The launch will be celebrated with an exclusive show at Signature Brew’s HQ in Blackhorse Road, north London this Friday (February 4) with support from Tom Bright. You can find tickets here.

The group debuted in 2019 with debut single ‘Painter Of Trophies’. They also provided the theme for ITV horror-comedy Zomboat.

“The band rose out of the ashes of a late night revelation in the Wolf Cabin, my studio out in the sticks,” Harcourt told NME. “There were some embers of songs waiting to be rekindled but as soon as we started playing together, we created some kind of mad and beautiful storm. ”

They made their inaugural live performances across the UK as support to Supergrass, which culminated in two dates at Alexandra Palace in March 2020 shortly before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.