‘Love Is In The Air’ producer Mark Opitz honoured with Order of Australia medal

Renowned music producer Mark Opitz has been named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for 2020.

The Queenslander has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for his contributions to performing arts – specifically sound production. Opitz has worked with legendary Australian rock acts INXS, Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, AC/DC, The Angels and Divinyls, along with producing John Paul Young’s 1978 ‘Love Is In The Air’.

“[It’s] small things like being there when ‘Love Is In The Air’ was created in the very first note to the very end in a 24-hour period,” Opitz said, as reported by The Brisbane Times.

“To be able to do that on a consistent basis is a pleasure to me. To create stuff that stands the test of time is a real gift back to me.”

Opitz career in music spans over 40 years, from his early stint as a Label Manager at EMI Australia to his later roles as Head of Artists and Repertoire at Warner Music and Mushroom Group.

Speaking of the award, the producer said, “what’s really important to me is it’s a gift to my entire family and a gift for the nation that can never be taken away from them.”

“It’s a testament with people who I work with as well, including the engineers and filmmakers.”

Mark Opitz is no stranger to accolades, having previously won two ARIA awards for Producer of the Year in 1987 and 1988, and five ABC TV Countdown Awards in the 1980s.