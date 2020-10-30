Listen to Low Flung’s new long-form ambient work ‘Oil in the Mangroves’

Sydney-based sound artist Danny Wild – aka Low Flung – has shared a new long-form ambient work titled ‘Oil in the Mangroves’. It’s the second instalment in Brisbane label Bedroom Suck Records’ new Private Eyes isolation recordings series.

Clocking in at 40 minutes long, ‘Oil in the Mangroves’ is an ethereal synthesis of electronic soundscapes along with field recordings of the Australian landscape.

Mastered by Mikey Young of Total Control and Eddy Current Suppression Ring, the two-part piece is incredibly calming and gently repetitive – an intricate, freeform coalescence of organic sound and modular synth improvisation.

You can listen to ‘Oil in the Mangroves’ below – it’s also available as a vinyl LP through Bedroom Suck here.

<a href="https://lowflung.bandcamp.com/album/oil-in-the-mangroves">Oil in the Mangroves by Low Flung</a>

“It’s hard to point out exactly when this record started. Some of the sounds have been through so many cycles I don’t remember when or where they started. I wanted to create something that is both cyclic and still,” explained Wild in a statement.

“Releasing music is satisfying for me because it becomes a timestamp of time and place that people can have for themselves. I like the idea of people having their own connection to the music through their listening experience and environment.”

Announced late last month, Bedroom Suck’s Private Eyes project aims to document “Australian music in isolation over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Besides Low Flung, other artists who have or will participate in the series include Blue Divers, along with a collaborative release by Matthew Hayes and Charlie Perry.

