Low Life announce Sydney Opera House livestream

Low Life will make their Sydney Opera House debut this weekend, with the Sydney post-punk outfit announcing a live-streamed performance from the Joan Sutherland Theatre.

The performance will be streamed live via the Sydney Opera House website from 8pm AEST this Saturday (May 23).

“Sydney’s very own cult punk heroes emerge from a series of devastating events in the wake of COVID-19, banding together to make their Sydney Opera House debut in a ferocious performance of guttural guitars and anthemic vocals,” reads a press statement about the event.

Advertisement

It’s one of two livestream performances that will take place at the Opera House this weekend. Winston Surfshirt will take to the Joan Sutherland stage the following evening (May 24) to make their Opera House debut as well.

Last month, Low Life delved into their past, releasing a new single titled ‘Catholic Guilt’. The once-lost track was recorded back in 2017, during the sessions for the band’s debut album, ‘Dogging’.

The release of ‘Catholic Guilt’ was accompanied by Total Control’s remix of ‘Dogging’ album track, ‘Dream Machine’. For their rendition, the lauded Melbourne art-punks transformed the original into a slick, minimal synth number.

Low Life released their second album, the Australian Music Prize-nominated ‘Downer Edn’, last year.