Low Life share from their past with new single ‘Catholic Guilt’

Scuzzy Sydney post-punk outfit Low Life have delved into their past for their first offering of 2020. The band’s new 7″, out today (April 10) through London-based record label Alter, contains two new tracks which “tie up loose ends” from the band’s first wave period.

Lead single ‘Catholic Guilt’ initially came together during the recording sessions for the band’s debut album, 2017’s ‘Dogging’. Towards the end of last year, the song received a remix with additional overdubs.

Listen to it below:

It’s audibly reminiscent of the band’s earlier material, with chorus-heavy waves of guitar and propulsive rhythms.

In addition to ‘Catholic Guilt’, the single also includes a remix of the band’s ‘Dogging’ track ‘Dream Machine’, courtesy of Melbourne art-punks Total Control.

Their spin on the Low Life favourite leans heavily into the esoteric electronica stylings the band have cultivated over the last few years, transforming the song into a slick, minimal synth number. You can check that one out below:

Both new songs are available now on all streaming platforms, as well as on a 7″ vinyl single which you can pick up through Low Life’s Bandcamp page if you’re so inclined.

Low Life followed up ‘Dogging’ last year, releasing their second album ‘Downer Edn’.