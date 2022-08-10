Watch Loyle Carner’s video for his new single ‘Georgetown’

Loyle Carner has shared his latest single ‘Georgetown’ – you can watch the new video for the track below.

The song follows on from the July-released single ‘Hate’, which marked the south Londoner’s first new material since November 2020’s ‘Yesterday’.

Produced by Madlib, ‘Georgetown’ samples a performance by the Guyanese poet John Agard of his acclaimed poem Half-caste.

“John Agard’s poem Half-caste had a heavy impact on me,” Carner explained about its significance. “To see someone who was older, that looked like me, sharing a reflection of a similar lived experience made me feel comfortable/proud to not fit in. It kinda gave me the permission to finally write explicitly about being mixed.

“There’s so much beauty in the gaps in-between, and in some ways this song touches on that. For me, it’s about finding this inner confidence through understanding of self, and spending time back home. It is a representation of finally feeling like one whole person instead of two halves.”

The video for ‘Georgetown’, which was shot in the titular city in Guyana and directed by Machine Operated, has also been released, featuring both Carner and Agard – you can watch that above.

Carner is expected to announce his third studio album, the follow-up to his 2017 debut ‘Yesterday’s Gone’ and his 2019 LP ‘Not Waving, But Drowning’, in the coming weeks.

Hinting that the record will be a full collaboration with Madlib, Carner added to his ‘Georgetown’ statement: “Also another piece of the MADloyle puzzle. More on the hard drive.”