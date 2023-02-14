Loyle Carner on the response to ‘Hugo’ and work on new music

Loyle Carner has spoken to NME about the response to his recent album, as well as revealing he’s working on new music. Watch our video interview with him above.

Carner was talking to NME on the red carpet of the The BRIT Awards 2023 where he discussed the reaction to his third studio album ‘Hugo’, which was released last October.

“I’ve been very moved by the response actually,” he said. “I feel like it’s already done it’s job, it seems to have – and it continues to do so – lift people [up and] support people in a place they need it. I made something that I wanted to have when I was 16 that I didn’t have. So yeah, I’m very moved by the response.”

In a four-star review of ‘Hugo’, NME hailed Carner as a “an honest, unflashy storyteller”, adding that: “Sonically, it’s his most polished record yet”.

As for new music, when asked if he was back in the studio Carner replied: “Yeah I was in the studio yesterday. For the first time ever – I never used to really. When I finished my album I’d be like ‘cool job done, I’m gonna chill on that for a little bit’, but this time for some reason I had the desire to get straight back in, so I got straight back in and I’ve been working on new music.”

When asked if it was the beginnings of album number four, Coyle responded: “I don’t know what it’ll be, but it feels nice. I guess for the first time I’m really doing it for myself and not for anything else,” adding that: “It’ll come out.”

Meanwhile, last month Carner offered fans the chance to swap “special” football shirts and recipes for tour tickets.The UK and Ireland dates of Carner’s tour in support of ‘Hugo’ begin later this week, on February 19 in Dublin.

Carner wrote to fans on Twitter saying: “For everyone asking. of course i’m still down to swap footy shirts for tickets. but they’ve gotta be special. same way with LC tattoos. but this time round i’m feeling to add something else. maybe recipes, esp ones from your grandmother…”.