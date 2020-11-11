Listen to Loyle Carner’s first new track of the year, ‘Yesterday’

Loyle Carner has released a new track called ‘Yesterday’ – you can listen to it below.

It marks the first material of the year from the London artist, who released his second studio album ‘Not Waving, But Drowning’ in April 2019.

After teasing his return on social media, Carner has signalled the start of his next era with the Madlib-produced ‘Yesterday’, which premiered on BBC Radio 1 this evening (November 11) as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record In The World.

The track finds Carner speaking out against political and social discrimination as he grows to understand the world around him.

“It’s really just about what it is to be black and white, in a world where you pretty much have to be one or the other,” Carner explained. “It hurts the way I felt about my race back then, is the same way I feel now. Nothing’s changed since my last entry, nothing’s changed since the last century.”

He continued: “I hope that soon this song is nothing more than a reminder of a different time, and collectively we’re able to move forward to a time of more respect, acceptance and understanding.”

'Yesterday' arrives with an official video directed by Carner alongside his brother Ryan (The Coyle-Larner Brothers). Further details on a potential follow-up to 'Not Waving, But Drowning' have not yet been confirmed. In a review of Carner's last full-length, which followed 2017's 'Yesterday's Gone', NME wrote: "With a handful of radiant tunes, and lashings of Carner's sensitive and witty lyricism, 'Not Waving, But Drowning' is an impressive second album."