LP announces Bluesfest 2020 sideshows for Sydney and Melbourne

American singer-songwriter LP – aka Laura Pergolizzi – has announced Bluesfest Byron Bay 2020 sideshows. The two gigs will double as her first-ever Australian tour.

The musician will play Sydney’s Metro Theatre on April 11 before heading south to 170 Russell in Melbourne on April 13. Prior to her solo shows, she will appear on the Thursday and Friday (April 9 and 10) lineups of Bluesfest 2020 in Byron Bay, Queensland.

Presales for LP’s sideshows open tomorrow (January 23) at 10am AEDT. Tickets will officially be available from January 29 onwards. Visit LP’s official website for more information and ticketing details.

After Australia, Pergolizzi will stage a gig in Kyiv, Ukraine and a pair of shows in Russia. The singer will then embark on her Heart To Mouth North American Tour, which runs from early-May to mid-June.

LP first made a name for herself as a songwriter, co-penning songs such as Rihanna’s 2011 hit ‘Cheers (Drink to That)’ and The Veronicas’ ‘Lolita’, which has been certified Gold by ARIA. Pergolizzi later made her major label debut in 2014 with her acclaimed album, ‘Forever for Now’.

The upcoming Bluesfest 2020 added Alanis Morissette and Tori Kelly to its lineup earlier this week. The duo join a star-studded bill which includes Dave Matthews Band, Patti Smith, Lenny Kravitz and more. Earlier this week, Smith also added two headline shows in Newcastle and Melbourne to her Australia tour.