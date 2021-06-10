Luca Brasi announce ‘Everything Is Tenuous’ album launch tour

Luca Brasi will take their latest album ‘Everything Is Tenuous’ on the road in August and September with a national headline tour.

The Tasmanian punks will perform in Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney and Brisbane as part of the five-date run, with Moaning Lisa and Semantics on support duties. Following the run of dates, Luca Brasi will also headline the recently-announced Crafted Beer and Cider Festival on the Gold Coast.

See tour dates below. Pre-sale tickets go on sale on June 16 – you can register for access here.

‘Everything Is Tenuous’, Luca Brasi’s fifth LP, arrived back in February of this year. The follow-up to 2018’s ‘Stay’ was previewed with a string of singles including ‘This Selfish Love’, ‘Dying to Feel Alive’ and ‘Every Time You’re Here (I’m Gone)’.

“A lot of the record is about the fragility of life, I’ve been thinking about how a lot of things stay, a lot change, and a lot just completely disappear,” frontman Tyler Richardson said of the album upon its announcement.

“I don’t necessarily think any of the above is bad, there’s zero you can do to change it, but all the same, it’s on my brain a lot. Everything really is tenuous and sometimes a lifetime feels like a lifetime, sometimes a lifetime feels like a second.”

Last year, the band teamed up with Melbourne’s Slowly Slowly for a split EP, with each act contributing a new song recorded in self-isolation.